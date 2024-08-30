Photo Credit: courtesy, Sivan Rahav Meir

Some 1,200 families will soon finish saying the Mourner’s Kaddish for their loved ones who were murdered on Simchat Torah, October 7. The custom is to recite the Kaddish prayer three times daily for 11 months and that period ends this week. What is the meaning of the words of this prayer that were recited over and over again this year?

The Kaddish opens with the mourner expressing their desire that the magnificent name of G-d be glorified and sanctified – “Yitgadal V’Yitkadash Shmei Rabbah!” The words that follow describe a good world that has achieved its tikkun (rectification) and ask that G-d’s presence in the world be further magnified: “Blessed and praised, glorified and exalted, extolled and honored, adored and lauded…”

Why are these words recited by a mourner after his loved one has passed away? Since every human being is created in the image of G-d, when a person passes away, G-d’s revelation in the world is diminished somewhat. Something holy is now missing from our world. Therefore, we request that the divine light be increased in order to fill that void. And this year that void is almost unfathomable.

As this period of Kaddish comes to a close, one bereaved family asked me to thank the general public on their behalf. Those who were diligent in reciting Kaddish three times daily were assisted by many volunteers in Israel and throughout the world who agreed to pause in the middle of their day to join a minyan. Kaddish is never recited alone; it requires the presence of at least nine other men. Reciting Kaddish in a minyan sends a powerful and comforting message to the mourners: You are not alone.

May we soon see the fulfillment of the closing words of the Kaddish recited by so many brokenhearted people: “He who makes peace in His heights, may He make peace upon us and upon all Israel, and say: Amen.”

What is Our Gift to Agam

Last week was the 20th birthday of Agam Berger who is being held hostage by Hamas. A birthday is a joyous and spiritual occasion, it is the day when our soul was sent to the world.

This year Agam’s mother Merav Berger reminds us of this, under difficult circumstances. Precisely because it is impossible to celebrate her daughter with a candle and a cake, she focuses on one thing only: “to send her spiritual gifts,” “to pave a path of good deeds and light for her.”

I recently spent a Shabbat with the Berger family in Jerusalem, with the “Kesher Yehudi” organization, along with other families of hostages and survivors of the Nova festival. Ever since that Shabbat, the relationship has continued in a WhatsApp group called “From Nova to Jerusalem.”

It’s amazing to see how people there celebrate Agam’s birthday: by taking on assorted good deeds and mitzvot. This is now happening all over the Jewish world, at their request.

Once again, we are astounded by these people, and we wonder why you don’t hear enough about the spiritual side that is so active among families. Dozens of these dear families tell us: it’s not just Sinwar and not just the negotiation teams who have influence but we also have a responsibility.

Usually for a birthday present you might give a gift. The Berger family is asking us, for Agam’s 20th birthday, to give a different birthday present. To send a spiritual gift to Agam Bat Merav, and to the rest of the hostages as well.

Translated by Janine Muller Sherr.

