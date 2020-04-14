Photo Credit: Jewish Press

What have we gotten out of this Pesach? I know very few people who bought new clothes or shoes for the holiday. Many did not manage to get a haircut. None of us went to a hotel in Israel or abroad or was invited to visit anyone.

We were deprived of almost all the familiar goodies: holiday coupons, Pesach gifts, new housewares, jewelry, and the wonderful array of items we buy to enhance our holiday experience.

So what are we getting out of Pesach this year? Pesach itself. In this strange and difficult time, we are left with Pesach itself. With the festival of freedom.

Yes, it is difficult to be alone, to celebrate without those we are accustomed to have around us. But Pesach, despite everything, no matter the external circumstances – is the week we left Egypt. That’s the main thing.

The coronavirus can deprive us of many things. But it will never take this holiday away from us. Have a kosher and happy Pesach!