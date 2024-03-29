Photo Credit: courtesy, Sivan Rahav Meir

What in my view are the three most powerful words in Megillat Esther? What will we take with us from Purim?

At a critical stage of the Purim story, when Esther hears above the decree to exterminate the Jewish people and she begins to act, it’s written: “Esther wore royalty.”

Royalty is not a garment that you buy at Zara, royalty is not a style that is yours to choose and wear externally for the world to see. Royalty is something internal. A deep connection to your identity, your mission, to the holiness of your deeds, something eternal.

Esther wore royalty. When she acted with self-confidence, with true conviction and devotion to her people and to G-d – everything began to fall into place and to turn around for the good.

I spoke about this thought at a Purim event in front of hundreds of girls. I wanted to convey that each one of them could wear royalty – not to be affected by peer pressure, by “what will they say,” or by social media. Each of them has a backbone.

But now in the face of what is happening in world diplomacy and it sometimes seems that everyone is against us, perhaps these words can help the state of Israel and the Jewish people as well. To wear royalty. Even when this is not easy, it is important to remember that truth and justice are on our side.

May we hear good news.

Strength And Joy Amidst The Tears

“Shalom Sivan, Our son Uri Mordechai fell in battle on Simchat Torah. Since that day, ‘Strengthen yourself like a lion’ – words at the beginning of the Shulchan Aruch that instruct us how to get up in the morning – have taken on new meaning.

“Our constant challenge is to strengthen ourselves to overcome the incredible pain, to get up each morning to a new day of work and action.

“This year simcha is mixed with tears and fond memories, but we have chosen to try and see the light. Within the darkness, there is light that has been revealed in the world since Simchat Torah. After all, Uri himself taught us to always see reality in a positive light. So our family prepared to celebrate Purim and to fulfill the four mitzvahs of this day – reading the Megillah, Mishloach Manot, giving gifts for the poor, and holding a Purim feast.

“We will sit down to our meal together with ‘Yayin Uri’ (Uri’s Wine) on the table with the hope that Uri’s spirit will accompany us and add more light.

“It’s important for us to convey this message to our amazing nation: Joy is not about losing all restraint, but about connecting to eternity. It’s part of our consolation. It’s part of the victory over our enemies.

“And within the joy and the tears, let us pray that we will merit a speedy victory, a return of the hostages to their families, and to hearing only good news.

“Yehoshua Shani.”

Translation by Yehoshua Siskin