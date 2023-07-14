Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90

We normally choose a Haftara that corresponds to Parshat Hashavua. During the 3 weeks we read תלת דפורענותא, the 3 Hafatrot depicting tragedy, that relate to the time of the year. Therefore, I figured it’s appropriate to share a timely thought.

The Gemara (Yoma 9b) tells us that the second Temple was destroyed due to שנאת חינם, baseless hatred. The Chafetz Chaim explains that the Gemara is especially referring to the speaking Lashon Hara, which is the acute demonstration of baseless hatred. Without Lashon Hara, hatred of the heart would not have led to such disastrous results. We see this as the Gemara Yoma compares Sin’at Chinam to the three cardinal sins, while the Gemara in Arachin (15b) substitutes Lashon Hara for Sin’at Chinam (Introduction of Sefer Chafetz Chaim).

Rabbi Yehoshua was distraught when he saw the Churban first hand, and declared, “Woe to us, for the place of our Kapara, atonement, is destroyed. Raban Yochanan be Zakai responded, “My son, do not be distressed, as we have another form of Kapara, namely גמילות חסדים, acting kindly.”

In these days of tension it behooves us to refrain from Lashon Hara, engage in Chesed, and bolster our love for each other.

Shabbat Shalom