Photo Credit: Gush Etzion Spokesperson

The Gush Etzion Regional Council published its city plan for the Netiv Ha’Avot neighborhood of Elazar on Thursday. Council mayor, Shlomo Ne’eman, said, “Today is a day of celebration for Gush Etzion, the community of Elazar, and especially for the residents of Netiv Ha’Avot. The Netiv Ha’Avot affair can serve as a resounding reminder of how much injustice the legal system can inflict on an ordinary citizen.”

Five years after the destruction of Netiv Ha’Avot by order of the Israeli High Court, the city building plan for the regulation of the neighborhood was published. The plan also includes approximately 430 housing units in the Elazar neighborhood.

The publication stage is significant and meaningful in terms of the finality and integrity of the plan.

The plan provides regulation for the homes of 15 families who were evacuated in June 2018, and will include, as mentioned, approximately 430 houses. This plan is designated for a future neighborhood, which will expand Elazar.

Mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council Shlomo Ne’eman said, “Today at the council you could sense the excitement, especially in the engineering wing, who worked hard on the plan. To me, personally, it represents closure of what began during those days of struggle when I accompanied the residents as their new mayor, and which has culminated in the drawing and regulation of this plan, and with Gods help, the construction, which will begin soon. The current plan also corrects a legal injustice and almost doubles the size of the Elazar neighborhood. Today is a day of celebration for Gush Etzion, the community of Elazar, and especially the residents of Netiv Ha’Avot. The Netiv Ha’Avot affair can serve as a resounding reminder of how much injustice the legal system can inflict on an ordinary citizen.”