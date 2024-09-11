Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The What

Earlier pieces in this series explained how we view the world and ourselves. Though these topics are a critical part of our foundational perspective, they are more about the big picture and less about the details of our mission.

We saw that the world and man were created for the glory of G-d’s name, but how do we glorify His Name? Our world is the corridor where we gain entry to the next one, but what actions here earn us entry into the next world?

We saw that Hashem created us with the ability (and free choice) to accomplish and grow, but what are we meant to achieve? In what ways are we meant to grow?

Mitzvot

The first answer to this question is obviously mitzvah observance. When Hashem created the first man, He immediately began issuing directives – He commanded Adam to eat from all the trees except the Eitz HaDa’at (Bereishit 2:16-17). Later, he commanded Noach to build and enter the ark with his family and the animals (6:13-21 and 7:1-4) and Avraham to leave his home for Eretz Cana’an (12:1-3).

Hashem also commanded less righteous individuals. He commanded Paroh and Avimelech to return the wives of the Avot and Lavan to stay clear of Yaakov.

Beyond these particular situational directives, Hashem gave the world seven broad principles He expects all people to observe. These “Noahide Laws,” which include prohibitions against idolatry, murder, and theft, aim to set man on the right path and remind him that he lives in Hashem’s world and is indebted to Him.

At Har Sinai, Hashem gave 606 additional mitzvot to the Jewish people. In addition to the general and basic mitzvot that direct all humanity, Hashem gave us, His chosen people, a detailed system that relates comprehensively to all aspects of our life in this world: our relationship with Hashem, our relationship with others, and our personal growth. Roughly speaking, He made us responsible for Torah (study and personal growth), Avodah (serving Hashem), and Gemilut Chasadim (care for others) (Avot 1:2).

Fulfilling these mitzvot and studying the Torah that presents them is the most basic part of our mission and responsibility.

Goals

Our life includes more than just fulfilling mitzvot. We also have goals we aim to achieve. The Ramchal makes this point at the beginning of his Mesillat Yesharim, which he opens by emphasizing the importance of clarifying and knowing what our responsibilities and goals should be in this world. He refers to both duties and goals because our life includes both. In addition to our obligation to fulfill mitzvot, we should also have additional goals.

The Ramchal speaks about the goal of entering Olam Haba (the world to come) and the ideal spiritual pleasure we enjoy there. We need to remember that the pleasures of this world pale in comparison to those of the next one. This realization should focus us on earning our place in the next world and keep us from overindulging in the non-spiritual pleasures of this one.

In addition to seeking entry into the next world, we also seek the redemption of this one. We daven daily for the redemption and ingathering of the Jewish people, the restoration of the Davidic monarchy, and the rebuilding of the Beit HaMidkash, and we yearn for Moshiach’s arrival. These events will enable the Jewish people, as a community and as individuals, to live life in this world more ideally and change how the world sees us and themselves.

Even before this global transformation, we also have additional goals we hope to achieve. Some of these goals, such as kedusha (holiness) and d’veikut (closeness to Hashem), are actual mitzvot. Other goals, like middot development and yishuv and tikkun ha’olam (developing the world), are formulated differently.

Our upcoming pieces will, iy”H, elaborate upon the details of our mission – both the mitzvah observance and the additional goals.

