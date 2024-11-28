Photo Credit: Jewish Press

We have seen that mitzvah observance is a great privilege. In addition to expressing our commitment to and strengthening our relationship with our Creator, mitzvot benefit us and give our lives meaning.

Pursuing Opportunities

We show our appreciation for mitzvot by seeking opportunities to fulfill them.

Avraham

The first Jew exemplified this trait. Sefer Bereishit describes how Hashem appeared to Avraham after he fulfilled the mitzvah of brit milah (Ber. 18:1). As Avraham was recuperating from the circumcision and conversing with Hashem, he was clearly exempt from other mitzvot. Still, he was on the lookout for visitors to welcome into his home. When he saw three wayfarers from a distance, he immediately ran to fulfill the mitzvah of hachnasat orchim (hosting guests).

It is noteworthy that the Torah (18:6-7) highlights (four times) that Avraham ran and rushed. First, he ran to invite the guests into his home, then he rushed to ask Sarah to bake bread and ran to find meat, and, finally, he rushed to bring it to his guests.

The Ramban explains that the Torah emphasizes Avraham’s haste because it reflects his passion for chesed. He saw chesed and mitzvot as more than mere obligations; they were his passion. The word ratz (to run) has a similar root to the word ratzon (will), because we run towards what we are passionate about. The Torah’s description of Avraham’s actions teaches us to be passionate about mitzvot and to express this passion by running to fulfill them.

Rivka

The Torah further highlights the importance of running and rushing to fulfill mitzvot by emphasizing how Rivka, Avraham’s future daughter-in-law, acted this way when giving Eliezer and his camels water to drink. In describing Rivka’s actions, the Torah uses the same words it used to describe those of Avraham: Rivka rushed to offer water to Eliezer, then rushed back to the well to refill her jug on behalf of his camels, and finally ran back to offer this water to the camels (Ibid, 24:17-20). By emphasizing Rivka’s rushing and running as parallel to Avraham’s, the Torah reinforces how central they are to the Jewish ethos. Passion for mitzvot is a condition for joining the Jewish people.

Moshe Rebbeinu

In Sefer Devarim (4:41-43), Moshe Rabbeinu expressed a similar eagerness to fulfill mitzvot. Though the Arei Miklat (cities of refuge) would not be operational until the Jews entered Eretz Yisrael, Moshe designated the ones available to him as soon as the Jewish people captured the western side of the Jordan River. Moshe valued mitzvah observance so highly that he seized the opportunity to fulfill them before they were mandated, necessary, or even applicable (Makkot 10a).

Bnei Yisrael

These examples inspired the Bnei Yisrael to eagerly seek mitzvah opportunities, even those they were not responsible to fulfill. In Sefer Bamidbar (9:7), as Korban Pesach preparations began in the desert, several Jews approached Moshe Rabbeinu with a complaint. They were unable to offer the korban because they were ritually impure. Frustrated, they asked Moshe: “Lamah nigara – Why should we have less?” They saw their inability to bring the korban as unfair because they viewed mitzvah observance as an opportunity rather than a burden. Not surprisingly, Hashem offered them the chance to offer the korban on Pesach Sheini.

The Gemara (Ber. 20b) explains that our eagerness to observe mitzvot is why Hashem favors us. The angels ask Hashem why he shows special favor to the Jewish people despite pasukim that deny Hashem showing favoritism. Hashem answers that He favors us because we recite Birkat HaMazon even on small amounts of food, even though the technical obligation exists only when we eat to satiety. When we show appreciation for Hashem and His mitzvot by fulfilling them even in situations in which they are not technically required, Hashem appreciates us as well.

Generations of Jews inherited this eagerness to fulfill mitzvot from our ancestors. A powerful story about the Chofetz Chaim demonstrates this. Late one night, a boy returning from the Radin Yeshiva amid a snowstorm encountered the Chofetz Chaim. The latter admonished him for being out late in the snow and instructed him to go home immediately. The following morning, the boy asked his host, the Chofetz Chaim’s sister, why the Chofetz Chaim himself had been out that night in the snow. She explained that since the moon had not been visible for kiddush levanah the past Motzei Shabbat, the Chofetz Chaim had been walking around each night (even in the snow) hoping that he could find the moon and fulfill the mitzvah of kiddush levanah.

The Way We Perform Mitzvot

Simcha

How we fulfill mitzvot should also reflect our appreciation of their great value. Many perform mitzvot as a social norm or merely to check off a responsibility. Our appreciation of their value should inspire us to perform mitzvot happily, with joy and enthusiasm, reflecting our understanding of their great value.

This joy and enthusiasm in performing mitzvot should be a guiding principle in our observance. The Torah (Dev. 28:47-48) links the curses of the tochacha to a lack of joy in serving Hashem. Even if we fulfill mitzvot, if we see them as burdensome or just a responsibility to be discharged, we are missing the point and cannot forge a meaningful relationship with Hashem.

The Midrash (Teh. 100) applies this idea specifically to tefillah. Many view tefillah as a responsibility they need to complete before being able to move on with their day. Rav Soloveichik observed that “too often, Jews don’t want to daven; they want to have davened.” In truth, we should celebrate tefillah as our special, private audience with Hashem, something that reflects the special relationship we have with Him.

Hiddur

Another way we show our appreciation for mitzvot is by performing them in the most ideal, beautiful way. Chazal term this “hiddur mitzvah” and derive its importance from the song sung by the Jewish people after Kriyat Yam Suf: “This is my G-d, and I will beautify Him (Shemot 15:2)!” Obviously, we cannot beautify Hashem Himself. The closest we can come is beautifying His mitzvot. By investing in them, we, on some level, beautify Hashem (Shab. 133b). Emphasizing hiddur mitzvah underscores our dedication to performing mitzvot in the most ideal and beautiful way.

Because our hiddur reflects how we view mitzvot, we are meant to devote up to a third of our money to reach the ideal level of fulfillment. The Torah (Dev. 6:5) teaches us to love Hashem “b’chol me’odecha” (with all your money). A person who views mitzvot as an opportunity to serve Hashem devotes his resources to fulfilling them at the highest level.

Zerizut

Another way we express our passion is through zerizut – fulfilling mitzvot at the earliest possible moment. Avraham Avinu exemplified this trait by setting off to sacrifice Yitzchak first thing in the morning (Ber. 21:14). Though sacrificing Yitzchak was obviously difficult for him, he began the journey to fulfill Hashem’s Will at the first possible moment. This sense of urgency in fulfilling mitzvot reflects and reinforces a deep commitment, reminding us that every moment is an opportunity to serve Hashem.

Taking advantage of mitzvah opportunities immediately is both practically important and ideologically significant. Practically, we must seize opportunities before they pass us by (Mech., Bo 9). Additionally, our appreciation of and passion for mitzvot should drive us to perform mitzvot as soon as possible.

Even When We Are Not Fulfilling

We show our appreciation for mitzvot even when we ourselves are not actually fulfilling them. The Mishna (Bik. 3:3) describes how Yerushalayim’s artisans would interrupt their work to stand up in respect for those bringing bikkurim to the Beit HaMikdash. The Gemara explains that they did this to show their love for the mitzvah. The Yerushalmi learns from this Mishna that one should stand up in the presence of anyone doing a mitzvah (ibid.).

As the Chinuch (16) explains, our actions influence our hearts. Honoring those performing a mitzvah reminds us of and reinforces our appreciation for the great value of mitzvah observance.

May this appreciation inspire us to pursue mitzvah opportunities and fulfill them happily, properly, and passionately.

