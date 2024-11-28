Photo Credit: MEMRI

Israeli troops in Lebanon found chemicals and gas masks in Hezbollah strongholds, possibly part of a plan to drug and abduct Israelis in cross-border raids, Hebrew media reported on Thursday.

The reports, which appeared in several mainstream Israeli outlets, did not indicate the source of the information. Some of the reports came from military correspondents, who often publish without attribution information given to them by the Israel Defense Forces.

The materials were found several weeks ago and may have been part of an attempt by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force to use or develop chemical weapons, Channel 12 reported.

But Walla described the items found as “gas masks, chemicals and drugging means in the hands of Hezbollah operatives.” The materials were recovered two months ago, according to Walla.

On Wednesday, a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon went into effect following more than 13 months of war. Under its terms, Hezbollah terrorists will keep clear of the area south of the Litani River, which is situated about 18 miles north of the border with Israel.

Israel Defense Forces troops will maintain positions in Southern Lebanon for up to 60 days during the initial phase of the ceasefire. Lebanese Army troops would take up positions along the evacuated area. If the truce is observed, the IDF will then pull back from Lebanon, according to the agreement.

Some areas near IDF deployments in Southern Lebanon are to remain uninhabited for as long as IDF troops remain there. On Wednesday night, Israel troops fired on individuals trying to enter such areas, Army Radio reported.

