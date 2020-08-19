Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

August 21, 2020 – 1 Elul 5780

7:26 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 8:26 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends, Rabbenu Tam: 8:55 p.m. E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Shoftim

Weekly Haftara: Anochi Anochi (Isaiah 51:12-52:12)

Daf Yomi: Eruvin 12

Mishna Yomit: Kelim 3:5-6

Halacha Yomit: Kitzur Shulchan Aruch 179:2-6

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Shabbos chap. 18-20

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 5:19 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 6:12 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:35 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 7:44 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: 6

Advertisement



Today is the second day of Rosh Chodesh Elul: Shacharis with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh. Following chazzan’s repetition we say half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We take out one Sefer Torah. We read in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:1-5) and call four aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael, Yisrael). The Ba’al Keriah recites half Kaddish. We return the Torah to the Ark, Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon – we delete Lamenatze’ach, the chazzan recites half Kaddish; all then remove their tefillin.

Mussaf of Rosh Chodesh, followed by the chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after half Hallel. Before Aleinu they add Ein K’Elokeinu with Kaddish DeRabbanan. We also begin saying the psalm LeDavid Hashem Ori in the morning at the conclusion of the tefillah. We also commence blowing the shofar. The Sephardic-Spanish, Portuguese, Mediterranean and Oriental – communities also start the recital of Selichos this morning. Ashkenazim wait (this year) for the Saturday night (after midnight) immediately before Rosh Hashana. All continue saying Selichos through erev Yom Kippur. Kiddush Levana at first opportunity.

Mincha: In the Shemoneh Esreh we say Ya’aleh VeYavo, followed by the chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Birkas Hamazon: In the Grace after Meals we add Ya’aleh VeYavo as well as mention of Rosh Chodesh in the Beracha Acharona (Me’ein Shalosh) at all times.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapters 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.