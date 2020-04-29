Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXXI No. 18 5780

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

May 1, 2020 – 7 Iyar 5780

7:34 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Advertisement



Sabbath Ends: 8:39 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 9:06 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Acharei Mot-Kedoshim

Weekly Haftara: Ha’lo Ki’venei Kushiyim (Amos 9:7-15)

Daf Yomi: Shabbos 56

Mishna Yomit: Arachin 9:5-6

Halacha Yomit: Kitzur Shulchan Aruch 34:13-35:1

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Mechirah chap. 22-24

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:59 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:54 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:23 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 7:52 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: Ch. 2

Sefiras HaOmer: 22

This coming Thursday night and Friday, the 14th of Iyar, is Pesach Sheni. Some do not say Tachanun on that day as well as at the Mincha service of the preceding day.

It is customary to eat matzah at one meal at least, even with chametz in the house [at the table] – based upon the Mishna in Pesachim 95a: “…On the second [Passover, i.e. Pesach Sheni] one may have in his house both chametz and matzah.” (The Talmud ad loc. explains that this Halacha is derived through exegesis of the Thirteen Principles.)

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.S