In honor of Israel’s 72nd Independence Day, Efrat residents Rabbi Shlomo Katz and Moshe Kesselman released a song. Moshe Kesselman composed the song and both he and Rabbi Katz performed it.

It wasn’t easy. We heard about this song and its story — so we reached out to Efrat resident Moshe Kesselman to hear what he had to say. Convincing someone to comment to a news site called “The Muqata,” is even more of a challenge than you might imagine.

Jameel @ The Muqata: Why did you write this song?

Moshe: “I was so moved from the combination of Yom Hazikaron and Yom Haatzmaut and our son coming home for the first time since he joined the IDF that I felt the need to commemorate these emotions with a song thanking God. I still cry every time I watch the video and listen to the song!!!

Muqata: Wow! Are you dedicating this song to anyone?

Moshe: I wanted to dedicate the song to all the soldiers who came back for their first reprieve as well as all of our amazing soldiers.

Muqata: Thanks so much for agreeing to talk to us — have an amazing Yom Haatzmaut!

Moshe: You guys rock — Chag Sameach!