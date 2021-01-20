Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXXII No. 4 5781

NYC Candle Lighting Time

January 22, 2021– 9 Shevat 5781

4:43 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: 5:47 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 6:18 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Weekly Reading: Bo

Weekly Haftara: Hadavar Asher Dibber (Jeremiah 46:13-28)

Daf Yomi: Pesachim 62

Mishna Yomit: Ohalos 11:2-3

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 32:-21-23

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Tum’as Mes chap. 9-11

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:20 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunrise: 7:13 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:40 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunset: 5:01 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

This coming Thursday is, Tu BiShevat, the New Year for trees, we do not say tachanun. There is an age-old custom (Ari’zal) to set a table with many fruits, especially of those species indigenous to Eretz Yisrael. This custom has become widely accepted today and we serve many new fruits such as figs, pomegranates and dates as well as other fruits upon which we can then recite the blessing of Shehecheyanu. We do so only on new fruits that are noticeably ripe and are suitable for eating. Since, nowadays, many fruits are available all year long, it is best to seek out a new fruit that one has not yet eaten. The rule of Shehecheyanu for a new fruit applies all year long as well (Rema, Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 225:3 and Mishna Berura ad loc.).

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and yeshivas for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.