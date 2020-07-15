Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

July 17, 2020 – 25 Tammuz 5780

8:05 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 9:12 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends Rabbenu Tam: 9:36 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Mattos-Masei

Weekly Haftara: Shim’u Devar Hashem (Jeremiah 2:4-28, 3:4, 4:1-2)

Daf Yomi: Shabbos 133

Mishna Yomit: Midos 1:1-2

Halacha Yomit: Kitzur Shulchan Aruch, Orach 157:2-6

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Yesodei ha’Torah chap. 10 – Hilchos De’os chap. 2

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:39 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:39 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:20 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 8:23 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: 1

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevorchim, Rosh Chodesh Av is one day, this coming Wednesday. The molad is Monday morning, 10 minutes, 15 chalakim (a chelek is 1/18 of a minute) after 1:00 p.m. (in Jerusalem).

Rosh Chodesh Av, Tuesday evening: At Maariv we add Ya’aleh VeYavo. However, if one forgot to include Ya’aleh VeYavo (at Maariv only) one does not repeat (Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, which explains that this is due to the fact that we do not sanctify the month at night). Following the Shemoneh Esreh, the chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel followed by Aleinu and Kaddish Yasom.

Monday morning: Shacharis with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh, (no Tachanun,) half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We take out one Sefer Torah from the Ark. We read in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:1-15), we call four Aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael, Yisrael), the Ba’al Keriah recites half Kaddish. We return the Torah to the Ark; Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon – we delete Lamenatze’ach, the chazzan recites half Kaddish; all then remove their tefillin.

Musaf of Rosh Chodesh, followed by chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after Hallel. Before Aleinu they add Ein K’Elokeinu with Kaddish DeRabbanan.

Mincha: In the Shemoneh Esreh we say Ya’aleh VeYavo, followed by chazzan’s repetition (no Tachanun,) and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Birkas Hamazon: In the Grace after Meals we add Ya’aleh VeYavo as well as mention of Rosh Chodesh in Beracha Acharona (Me’ein Shalosh) at all times.

Kiddush Levana: We wait until Motza’ei Tisha B’Av.

As we have now entered the Nine Days’ period of mourning for the destruction of our Beth Hamikdash, we refrain from numerous activities, such as bathing with hot or warm water. We are proscribed from cutting our hair or nails. We do not launder clothing until after Tisha B’Av, nor do we eat meat or drink wine – with the exception of the Sabbath, or a Seudas Mitzva at a Bris or Siyum Masechta (See Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 549-569 for a complete review of the laws for this period).

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 82, 130, 142. – Y.K.