New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

Mar. 19, 2021–6 Nissan, 5781

6:49 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 7:49 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 8:21 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Vayikra

Weekly Haftara: Am Zu Yatzarti (Isaiah 43:21-44:23)

Daf Yomi: Kesuvos 118

Mishna Yomit: Nega’im 8:6-7

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 55:9-11

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Gezeila v’Aveidah chap.10-12

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:11 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 7:00 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 10:02 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 7:07 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

As Pesach commences next Motza’ei Shabbos, we search for chametz, this coming, Thursday evening. We put aside the Chametz [to be burnt] for the following day, Friday, when it will be burnt at the zman we would normally do so as if it were the eve of Pesach even though it is the next day Shabbos that is Erev Pesach, thus some Chametz is set aside for the Friday evening and Shabbos morning meals before the zman whereupon this remainder is prohibited and must be disposed of – see next week’s luach.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.