Photo Credit: courtesy, IDF soldiers
IDF Golani fighters pose with Israeli and Golani Brigade flags in the Hamas-run parliament building in Gaza City, November 13, 2023

The IDF’s elite Golani combat fighters posed Monday with Israeli and Golani Brigade flags in the Hamas-run Legislativwe Council (parliament) building in Gaza City after having captured the site.

IDF Golani fighters pose with Israeli and Golani Brigade flags in the Hamas-run parliament building in Gaza City, November 13, 2023
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraeli Killed in Lebanese Rocket Attack Identified
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR