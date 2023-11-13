Photo Credit: courtesy, IDF soldiers
The IDF’s elite Golani combat fighters posed Monday with Israeli and Golani Brigade flags in the Hamas-run Legislativwe Council (parliament) building in Gaza City after having captured the site.
