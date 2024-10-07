Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

Security personnel are still working to clear away the remains of the huge ballistic missiles rained down on Israelis from north to south on the night of October 1, before the start of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashana.



In some areas the missiles, or shrapnel from interceptions by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, caused fires and other damage when they landed. In the Negev desert on a ridge above the southern edge of the Dead Sea, one fallen Iranian missile has become a “selfie” tourist attraction for locals from the nearby city of Arad.

Only one person was killed in the attack; a Gazan infiltrator found by an Iranian missile in the Palestinian Authority town of Jericho.

