Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90
The remains of a missile fired from Iran into Israel on October 1, 2024, seen in the forests of Tzfat, northern Israel.

Security personnel are still working to clear away the remains of the huge ballistic missiles rained down on Israelis from north to south on the night of October 1, before the start of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashana.

The remains of a missile fired from Iran into Israel on October 1, 2024, seen in the forests of Tzfat, northern Israel.

In some areas the missiles, or shrapnel from interceptions by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, caused fires and other damage when they landed. In the Negev desert on a ridge above the southern edge of the Dead Sea, one fallen Iranian missile has become a “selfie” tourist attraction for locals from the nearby city of Arad.

Advertisement


Only one person was killed in the attack; a Gazan infiltrator found by an Iranian missile in the Palestinian Authority town of Jericho.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article100 Israeli Warplanes Attack Hezbollah’s Southern Front Forces
Next article‘October Rain’ Performed in Arabic by Lebanese Vocalist Carine Bassili
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR