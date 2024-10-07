Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

The Israeli Air Force had a busy day on the one year anniversary of the October 7th massacre by Hamas terrorists in southern Israel that launched the ongoing Iron Swords War.

For one hour straight, 100 Air Force warplanes guided by precise IDF intelligence struck more than 120 terrorist targets in southern Lebanon.

The extensive aerial operation focused on targets belonged to different units of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including regional units of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, the Radwan Forces, the Missiles and Rockets Force, and the Intelligence Directorate.



“This operation follows a series of strikes aimed at degrading Hezbollah’s command, control, and firing capabilities, as well as assisting ground forces in achieving their operational goals,” the IDF said.

מטוסי חיל האוויר השלימו היום מטס אווירי רחב היקף בדרום לבנון. בהכוונה מודיעינית מדויקת של אגף המודיעין ובהובלת פיקוד הצפון ואגף המבצעים, 100 מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו במשך שעה>> pic.twitter.com/Ry9V61f9fF — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 7, 2024

“Hezbollah has deliberately embedded its terrorist infrastructure and weapons inside civilian areas, including homes, in Lebanon. The IDF is continuing to conduct precise operations in order to remove threats to Israeli civilians.”

