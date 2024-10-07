Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90
Israeli F-15I loaded with bombs heading for a mission (archive)

The Israeli Air Force had a busy day on the one year anniversary of the October 7th massacre by Hamas terrorists in southern Israel that launched the ongoing Iron Swords War.

For one hour straight, 100 Air Force warplanes guided by precise IDF intelligence struck more than 120 terrorist targets in southern Lebanon.

Advertisement


The extensive aerial operation focused on targets belonged to different units of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including regional units of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, the Radwan Forces, the Missiles and Rockets Force, and the Intelligence Directorate.

An infographic showing the locations of the strikes on Hezbollah southern front units. Oct. 7, 2024

“This operation follows a series of strikes aimed at degrading Hezbollah’s command, control, and firing capabilities, as well as assisting ground forces in achieving their operational goals,” the IDF said.

“Hezbollah has deliberately embedded its terrorist infrastructure and weapons inside civilian areas, including homes, in Lebanon. The IDF is continuing to conduct precise operations in order to remove threats to Israeli civilians.”

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article‘Not a Terror Attack!’ – Paragliders Seen in Northern Israeli Skies
Next articleIranian Missile Remains Discovered in the Forests of Tzfat
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR