New additions to Israel's fleet of F-35 'Adir' stealth fighter jets.

Israel received three more F-35 “Adir” stealth fighter jets on Sunday from the United States.

The new aircraft landed at Nevatim Air Base in the Negev.

The new arrivals bring Israel’s F-35 fleet to a total of 36 aircraft; an additional 14 jets are expected to be delivered by 2024, the IDF said, bringing to 50 the total number of stealth fighters in the fleet.

The F-35 has the most advanced sensor suite of any fighter in history, according to manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

Last Thursday, the Israel Air Force sent its F-35 Adir stealth fighters to escort two American B-52 bomber aircraft through Israeli airspace as they headed back to US CENTCOM from the Persian Gulf.

It was the first time that Israel’s F-35 stealth fighter jets escorted US aircraft, the IDF said. In the past, the IAF has sent its F-16 or F-16 combat jets to escort American B-52 bombers as they fly back and forth from the Persian Gulf.

“The flight took place as part of the increasing cooperation with the US military, which is a significant component of the national security of the State of Israel, maintaining regional stability and thwarting regional threats,” the IDF said in its statement.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

