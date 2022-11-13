Photo Credit: Israel Air Force / Twitter

Israel received three more F-35 “Adir” stealth fighter jets on Sunday from the United States.

The new aircraft landed at Nevatim Air Base in the Negev.

Three IDF F-35i “Adir” aircraft landed at the Nevatim Air Force Base today. The aircraft will join the “Golden Eagle” Squadron and will take part in the IAF’s operational activities in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/hkbcuGv8qi — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2022

The new arrivals bring Israel’s F-35 fleet to a total of 36 aircraft; an additional 14 jets are expected to be delivered by 2024, the IDF said, bringing to 50 the total number of stealth fighters in the fleet.

The F-35 has the most advanced sensor suite of any fighter in history, according to manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

Last Thursday, the Israel Air Force sent its F-35 Adir stealth fighters to escort two American B-52 bomber aircraft through Israeli airspace as they headed back to US CENTCOM from the Persian Gulf.

It was the first time that Israel’s F-35 stealth fighter jets escorted US aircraft, the IDF said. In the past, the IAF has sent its F-16 or F-16 combat jets to escort American B-52 bombers as they fly back and forth from the Persian Gulf.

“The flight took place as part of the increasing cooperation with the US military, which is a significant component of the national security of the State of Israel, maintaining regional stability and thwarting regional threats,” the IDF said in its statement.