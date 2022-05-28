Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

Jerusalem Day celebrations began on Saturday night with 10,000 Jews at the Kotel celebrating with holiday prayers, dancing and Israeli flags.

Arab media is going wild over the massive Israeli flag unfurled at the Kotel.

Meanwhile, on the Old City Walls…

The walls of the Old City of Jerusalem. May 28, 2022. Photo: Tanya Hachel / TPS

