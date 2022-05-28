Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

Jerusalem Day celebrations began on Saturday night with 10,000 Jews at the Kotel celebrating with holiday prayers, dancing and Israeli flags.

Arab media is going wild over the massive Israeli flag unfurled at the Kotel.

موقع والا العبري:

آلاف المستوطنين يتجمعون الآن في ساحة البراق، يحتفلون بيوم “توحيد القدس” pic.twitter.com/rHTGtXg90Y — فلسطين الآن (@paltimes2015) May 28, 2022

Meanwhile, on the Old City Walls…

בתום התפילה בכותל, מאות בני ישיבה מהציונות הדתית עושים כעת את דרכם שוב דרך רחוב הגיא בעיר העתיקה המוביל לשער שכם pic.twitter.com/BEbsT8VR9L — יאיר לוי (@Yair__Levy) May 28, 2022