Photo Credit: Courtesy of MDA

As part of its preparations for the winter weather expected to hit Israel this week, Magen David Adom has trained dozens of ambulance drivers and paramedics to operate 14 new All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) which have recently joined the fleet of dozens of 4×4 ambulances and jeep-bulances.

The drivers were trained in the safe operation of the vehicle, driving in off-road conditions, and operating the vehicle with a patient on board.

Advertisement



Normally, the ATVs are stationed in coastal cities and near forests. Now, as part of the preparations for the forecasted winter snowstorm, they have been transported to Jerusalem, Tsfat, Beit Jan (Mount Meron), Shimshit (Upper Galilee), and Mas’ade (northern Golan Heights).

As part of the training, the drivers, paramedics, and medics were trained in safety protocols, driving on variable terrains, and operating the ATV while evacuating patients.

“The ATVs have been adapted and equipped with red lights, a siren, and special attachments for stretchers designed to operate in complex terrain conditions,” explained Eli Ben Simhon, manager of MDA’s motorcycle and ATV division.

MDA Director-General Eli Bin said: “Magen David Adom is ready for the weather that is expected to hit the country in the coming days. We wish you a continued healthy and protected winter.”