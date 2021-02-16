Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro on Monday declared his interest in acquiring the recently publicized cure for the coronavirus developed by an Israeli researcher in Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv. Bolsonaro tweeted:

EXO-CD24 is a nasal spray developed by the Ichilov Medical Center in Israel, with an efficiency close to 100% (29/30), in severe cases, against Covid. ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária – the Brazilian health regulatory agency) will soon send the request for analysis for emergency use of the medicine.

– EXO-CD24 é um spray nasal desenvolvido pelo Centro Médico Ichilov de Israel, com eficácia próxima de 100% (29/30), em casos graves, contra a Covid. – Brevemente será enviado à ANVISA o pedido de análise para uso emergencial do medicamento. pic.twitter.com/BldSkzYZo0 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) February 15, 2021

Bolsonaro attached a post by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Hebrew and Google-translated into Portuguese, saying: “Yesterday I spoke on the phone with Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro, who congratulated us on the successful vaccinations operation in Israel. We agreed on a collaboration in initiatives to develop medicine and vaccinations against the coronavirus. I hope we’ll meet soon!”

Earlier this month we reported on EXO-CD24, an innovative, targeted drug that was in development for many years as a cure for cancer in the lab of Prof. Nadir Arber at the Soroka Medical Center (Ichilov), which may now turn out to be a life-saving drug for moderate to severe Corona patients to prevent their deterioration to a severe condition.

So far, the innovative drug has been tried with great success on 30 critical patients, in 29 of whom their medical condition improved within two to three days, and most of them were discharged home within a few days. The 30th patient took longer to recover (Innovative Israeli Corona Drug Cured 96% of Patients in Phase One Test).

Last July, President Bolsonaro, 65, who earlier expressed doubt about the virility of the Corona, announced that he himself had tested positive for the virus. The president refused to wear a mask and maintain other health precautions in public, even after several of his aides had tested positive. To date, Brazil has recorded 240,000 deaths from the virus.

“Just look at my face: I’m fine,” Bolsonaro says, taking off his mask in front of journalists after announcing he has just tested positive for coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JIHHcjniPl — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsin) July 7, 2020