Photo Credit: Netanel Malchutya/TPS

Heavily outnumbered by police, Islamic harassment squads, and foreign media – small groups of Jews were allowed up to the Temple Mount on Sunday morning, Chol Hamoed Pesach. Even the chief of police visited this morning. The Temple Mount is the Jewish people’s holiest site.

Since the Passover holiday began, which coincided with Ramadan, Muslims have been rioting on the Temple Mount, desecrating the holy site and even desecrating their own mosque.

Advertisement