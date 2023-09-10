Photo Credit: courtesy, Western Wall Heritage Foundation
Western Wall staff carefully remove prayer notes from between the ancient stones in advance of Rosh Hashana 5784.

Western Wall staff carefully removed prayer notes on Sunday from the crevices between the ancient stones, in advance of Rosh Hashana 5784, which begins this coming Friday evening.

Western Wall staff carefully remove prayer notes from between the ancient stones in advance of Rosh Hashana 5784.

The removal of the notes is carried out every half-year in accordance with halakhic instructions and using gloves and disposable wooden tools, with the goal of making space for new notes from tourists and visitors expected to arrive in Jerusalem in the coming months.

Advertisement


The notes are collected in bags and buried together with worn sacred books in a place specifically designated for this purpose, “Geniza”. The rabbi of the Western Wall and the holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, accompanied the removal personally and recited a prayer for the unity of the Jewish people and for the thousands of visitors who placed their prayers between the stones.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleArab Messenger Rips Mezuzah Off Customer’s Door, Tosses in Trash
Next articleUsing Gloves and Wooden Tools, Staff Remove Thousands of Notes from Western Wall Ahead of Rosh Hashana
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR