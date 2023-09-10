Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

An Israeli Arab delivery man has been fired from his position after being accused of ripping a mezuzah off the front doorpost of a customer’s home in Harish and tossing it in the trash.

The Waze Delivery company, located in the nearby Israeli Arab town of Baka al-Gharbiyye, immediately fired the man following an examination of the building’s security cameras.

Police in Harish are searching for the perpetrator after having collected the footage from the cameras, the commander of the Iron Police Station said.

The manager of Waze Delivery, meanwhile, issued a prompt apology and in a statement urged his customers to give the firm “another chance.”

“I want to apologize on behalf of the company to all the residents of Harish and express our apologies for the inappropriate incident that occurred during a delivery made by a courier employed by the company,” the statement read.

““As a company, we respect every religion and every human being. The act that took place does not represent our values.

“According to reports we received, it was seen during the delivery that the courier tore off the mezuzah and threw it in a garbage can.

“As a company that holds itself to high standards of integrity and respect for the customer, this is inappropriate and unacceptable.

“From the moment reports were heard that our new messenger violated our social and ethical procedures, we fired the messenger from our company.

“Please accept our apology. We understand that every person can make mistakes, and we would be happy if you gave us an opportunity to change and improve.”

A complaint was filed with police by the B’Tsalmo human rights organization, demanding the perpetrator be fully prosecuted. B’Tsalmo CEO Shai Glick urged the shipping company to provide police with the suspect’s information and vowed to follow the case until he is brought to justice.