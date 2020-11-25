Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Israeli police inspectors and bomb squad unit personnel are seen at the scene where Israeli Border Police forces shot at a driver who allegedly attempted to ram his vehicle into security personnel in az-Za'ayyem checkpoint near Ma'ale Adumim, November 25, 2020.

What happens to the suspect’s vehicle after a terrorist weaponizes it in an attempt to murder someone in Israel?

Israel Border Police Foil Attempted Terror Attack Near Jerusalem

To be blunt, Israeli sappers and intelligence personnel examine every last inch of the vehicle, inside and out, tearing it apart if need be, for many reasons — among them, primarily, to make sure there are no hidden explosives or other weapons waiting to detonate and hurt anyone else.

This photo was taken during the day on Wednesday, Nov. 25, after an attempted ramming attack at the az-Za’ayyem checkpoint outside Jerusalem, near Ma’ale Adumim.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
