Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

What happens to the suspect’s vehicle after a terrorist weaponizes it in an attempt to murder someone in Israel?

Israel Border Police Foil Attempted Terror Attack Near Jerusalem

To be blunt, Israeli sappers and intelligence personnel examine every last inch of the vehicle, inside and out, tearing it apart if need be, for many reasons — among them, primarily, to make sure there are no hidden explosives or other weapons waiting to detonate and hurt anyone else.

This photo was taken during the day on Wednesday, Nov. 25, after an attempted ramming attack at the az-Za’ayyem checkpoint outside Jerusalem, near Ma’ale Adumim.