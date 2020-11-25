Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90
Israel Border Guard Police foiled an attempted terrorist attack on Wednesday at the A-Zaim crossing east of Jerusalem, near the Jewish city of Maale Adumim.

A Jerusalem Arab resident drove towards the checkpoint and upon request during the routine security check presented papers that turned out to be false; they belonged to someone else.

As the security check continued, the suspect suddenly put the car into gear and started driving, hitting a police officer at the scene and wounding him slightly.

Police officers opened fire at the terrorist.

The terrorist was taken to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem with gunshot wounds. He arrived in very serious condition and died of his injuries a few hours later after efforts to resuscitate him failed.

