Israel Border Guard Police foiled an attempted terrorist attack on Wednesday at the A-Zaim crossing east of Jerusalem, near the Jewish city of Maale Adumim.
A Jerusalem Arab resident drove towards the checkpoint and upon request during the routine security check presented papers that turned out to be false; they belonged to someone else.
As the security check continued, the suspect suddenly put the car into gear and started driving, hitting a police officer at the scene and wounding him slightly.
Police officers opened fire at the terrorist.
ראשוני: חשד לניסיון דריסה במחסום א-זעים סמוך לירושלים – הנהג נורה ונפצע קשה@carmeldangor @VeredPelman @SuleimanMas1
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 25, 2020
The terrorist was taken to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem with gunshot wounds. He arrived in very serious condition and died of his injuries a few hours later after efforts to resuscitate him failed.
ניסיון פיגוע הדריסה ליד ירושלים: נקבע מותו של הנהג הדורס@Nov_reuveny https://t.co/bIRQkYbOhC
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 25, 2020