Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

Israel Border Guard Police foiled an attempted terrorist attack on Wednesday at the A-Zaim crossing east of Jerusalem, near the Jewish city of Maale Adumim.

A Jerusalem Arab resident drove towards the checkpoint and upon request during the routine security check presented papers that turned out to be false; they belonged to someone else.

As the security check continued, the suspect suddenly put the car into gear and started driving, hitting a police officer at the scene and wounding him slightly.

Police officers opened fire at the terrorist.

ראשוני: חשד לניסיון דריסה במחסום א-זעים סמוך לירושלים – הנהג נורה ונפצע קשה@carmeldangor @VeredPelman @SuleimanMas1 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 25, 2020

The terrorist was taken to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem with gunshot wounds. He arrived in very serious condition and died of his injuries a few hours later after efforts to resuscitate him failed.

ניסיון פיגוע הדריסה ליד ירושלים: נקבע מותו של הנהג הדורס@Nov_reuveny https://t.co/bIRQkYbOhC — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 25, 2020