Chaya Mink-Benchemhoun hosts incredible Torah classes on Zoom every Wednesday evening. (If you miss a class, she sends out a recording.) Her classes are truly inspiring! For more information about Chaya’s classes, please email me at atrebbetzins@gmail.com, and I will connect you with Chaya.

In this interview, Chaya shares with us incredible stories of inspiration and acts of kindness that go beyond. In one true story that she shared, Chaya relates a time when a friend of hers who did not observe shabbat, decided to keep shabbat fully just one time, and as a result, a sick man in the hospital recovered and was able to go home! We don’t always know the effects our actions have on others.

Chaya also shared another story about how she sent food to a friend, just out of kindness, not realizing that her friend didn’t know how she would feed her kids that day!

Our actions have direct reactions. If you are presented with an opportunity to do a mitzvah or an act of kindness for someone, seize the opportunity! Our mitzvahs have the power to protect us.