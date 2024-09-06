<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tsLMkqRJLmY?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720&start=4" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Miriam Campbell is a speech language pathologist and social worker. She is also the founder of Skills for Connection, through which she provides coaching courses for parents and professionals to support children in social-emotional skill development. Miriam is the author of Bubble Double, a book that focuses on building connection from a perspective of positive and playful empowerment.

In this very informative and authentic interview, Miriam talks to us about how to develop social-emotional skills, emotional regulation, and problem solving skills in our children. She emphasizes that first we need to know who WE are as adults, as human beings. Once we acknowledge our own feelings (sad, angry, frustrated, overwhelmed, joyful, excited, happy, etc.) we can help our children identify with those feelings in themselves. We can help them develop a sense of self.

This interview is full of excellent information for both parents and teachers so that they can help kids learn practical skills for life in order for them to grow into happy, capable human beings who are able to be calm, emotionally regulated, problem solvers.

If you know a parent who might be interested in becoming empowered with tools to nurture their child’s social emotional development, here is the whatsapp link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/GcEYGLBWmMW…

Contact: [email protected]

