Rabbanit Batya Ivry-Friedman talks about the important role that Jewish women have in sharing their own unique gifts in order to bring a community together. She emphasizes that there is so much beauty in the diversity of the Jewish community because we all have something to contribute that will help others. We were all given our personal strengths from G-d, and as Jewish women, we have the power to be leaders by using those gifts to commit ourselves to fulfilling the needs of our community. Now, more than ever, Jewish women have a variety of platforms, like social media, podcasts, and roles of leadership in their community, where they can really and truly elevate the mundane and make it holy.

Rabbanit Batya also talks about how her mother inspired a love of Judaism in her and her siblings because she always had G-d in her life. She set a beautiful example of doing chesed in her community–whenever someone needed help, they would call her, and she would be there to offer what she could to help them. In this way, Rabbanit Batya’s mother embodied a love for G-d and Torah, and passed that example on to her children.

Rabbanit Bayta mentioned the Kosher Food Expo that she is putting together, which will be taking place at Congregation Ahavath Torah in Englewood, NJ on Monday, November 7, 2022. For more information, please visit:

https://secure.qgiv.com/for/fooexp202…

Contact: [email protected]