Rebbetzin Braha Bender is an excellent storyteller. She shares with us the story of Purim, in richness and in depth. She talks about how G-d concealed his presence throughout the story, although He was really there, every step of the way, guiding the Jews to salvation.

Rebbetzin Braha also talks about the way we fulfill the four mitzvot (commandments) of Purim: hearing the Megillah reading, giving mishloah manot (baskets of food and drink); matanot L’evyonim (giving money to the poor; and having a Purim seuda (the festive Purim meal.)

Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

