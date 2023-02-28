<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kruR-w5RDO0?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Braha Bender is an excellent storyteller. She shares with us the story of Purim, in richness and in depth. She talks about how G-d concealed his presence throughout the story, although He was really there, every step of the way, guiding the Jews to salvation.

Rebbetzin Braha also talks about the way we fulfill the four mitzvot (commandments) of Purim: hearing the Megillah reading, giving mishloah manot (baskets of food and drink); matanot L’evyonim (giving money to the poor; and having a Purim seuda (the festive Purim meal.)

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com