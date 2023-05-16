<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TcDVXpaqNZc?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Fruma Schapiro, along with her husband, Rabbi Nochum Schapiro, run the Chabad North Shore in St. Ives, Australia, which is a suburb of Sydney.

Rebbetzin Fruma shares deep insights about the Jewish holiday of Shavuos (Shavuot.) This is such a powerful holiday when G-d Himself gave the Jews the Torah while they were standing at the foot of Mt. Sinai. She explains to us the reason why we study Torah all night on the first night of Shavuos. She also shares with us why we eat dairy products of this holiday, and why we read the Book of Ruth in synagogue.

Rebbetzin Fruma gives us the reason behind the custom of decorating our homes and synagogues with flowers in honor of this holiday. Hint: Shavuos is the day of judgement for the trees!

Most importantly, Rebbetzin Fruma shares with us the importance and the relevance of Shavuos and Torah in our lives today. She emphasizes that after the giving of the Torah on Shavuos, the spiritual and the material converged into permanence; they were no longer separate entities. We have the power and the privilege of elevating every area of our material lives into the spiritual realm.

