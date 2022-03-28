Rebbetzin K. Sarah Cohen gives a powerful interview on emunah and bitachon. She also talks about hasgaha pratis and seeing the hand of Hashem in every aspect of our lives.

Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

