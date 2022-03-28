Rebbetzin K. Sarah Cohen gives a powerful interview on emunah and bitachon. She also talks about hasgaha pratis and seeing the hand of Hashem in every aspect of our lives.
Advertisement
Rebbetzin K. Sarah Cohen gives a powerful interview on emunah and bitachon. She also talks about hasgaha pratis and seeing the hand of Hashem in every aspect of our lives.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/americas-top-rebbetzins/rebbetzin-k-sarah-cohen-emuna-bitachon-and-hashgaha-pratis-seeing-g-d-in-our-everyday-lives/2022/03/28/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: