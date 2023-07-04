<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ePkcZaV3UTQ?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Sarah Feldbrand talks about the importance of personal growth through working on your middos (character traits). She emphasizes that we can’t control what happens to us, but we can control our reactions. We can control our anger; we can increase our patience; we can deepen our bitachon (trust in G-d.) The first thing we need to to is to observe ourselves and notice our triggers. Then we need to dig down to the root and discover why we were triggered. We then need to figure out what would prevent us from being triggered. Most importantly, we need to remind ourselves that Hashem is in charge! We need to communicate with G-d all day long, asking him for Divine assistance to help us with our personal growth.

Character traits that we must remove from ourselves as soon as possible: Anger and Arrogance.

The supreme (best) character trait: Humility.

To ask Rebbetzin Sarah for guidance in your personal matters, please email her directly at ask.the.rebetzin@gmail.com