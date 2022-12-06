<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NyHvr2_rVsI?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Miriam Mammon talks about the often forgotten mitzvah of self-care. When you take care of yourself, you are really and truly able to give of yourself to others. When you just give and give and give, you feel depleted emotionally and exhausted physically. You become bitter and resentful, and then no one really benefits from your giving. However, if you do make the time to take care of yourself (and it doesn’t have to be a lot of time), you fill yourself up so that you can give to others without resentment. Rebbetzin Miriam also talks about what self-care really is, and she also discusses knowing the right type of self-care to give yourself. If you are giving to yourself physically, but what you really need is emotional or spiritual self-care, you will not feel fulfilled. When you give yourself the right kind of care, you begin to come to life!

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com