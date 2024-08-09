<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CVdQPjhmz7g?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Adina Landa is a certified life coach who specializes in helping moms go from stressed and overwhelmed to calm and confident.

In this fun and informative interview, Rebbetzin Adina talks about what to do before, DURING, and after an incident when a child really triggers you to the point of rage. She shares with us practical strategies about how we can work on ourselves by creating new positive mental highways and rewire our thinking as well as having compassion on ourselves.

Advertisement





Rebbetzin Adina also discusses the importance of taking care of yourself and filling your tank so that you are fulfilled and living the life that YOU want to live. She emphasizes that we, as women, are doing the most important job in the world–being a mom; it’s a job that only a woman can do. Rebbetzin Adina describes to us what taking care of yourself realistically looks like. (Hint: she talks about creating a Wellness Menu of things that you personally need to have in your life, in addition to food, drink, sleep, and exercise, in order to fulfill yourself so that you can give to others.)

Rebbetzin Adina has a group coaching membership program: https://www.group.adinalanda.com/memb…

The program is called The Calm & Confident Chabad Mom Tribe, and ALL moms are welcome, because the truth is that we all deal with the same stuff!

Contact: [email protected]

Share this article on WhatsApp: