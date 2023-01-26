Rebbetzin Gevura Davis of Aish Philadelphia talks about a Jewish woman’s true beauty. It’s not about hair, nails and shoes. True beauty is not actually even about outer appearance. It’s about your own inner essence of beauty that comes out in your daily life. Your true essence must be good in order for you to be authentically beautiful. In the words of Torah wisdom, true beauty is achieved when a person’s insides match their outsides. It’s a woman’s attitude toward her own beauty that makes her attractive. Rebbetzin Gevura also talks about how Hashem braided Chava’s hair on erev Shabbos in order to make her look beautiful. This is one of the reasons that we braid challah on Shabbos in order to make it special.

Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

