Rebbetzin Nomi Freeman gives a powerful interview on near death experiences (NDE). She shares stories from people who have had near death experiences (NDE). Rebbetzin Nomi also speaks about the after death communications she received from her father who passed away. She emphasizes that in the after world, good deeds, forgiveness and Torah knowledge are the currency and those are the things that matter most to Hashem. We have an opportunity now, in this life, to amass our “riches” and to do teshuva for the things we have done wrong. This is a very powerful and meaningful in-depth interview that has the potential to be lifechanging!

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBiden Disrespects Israel and Netanyahu After Election
Next articleNetanyahu Trial Resumes, First Proceedings Since Election
Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...