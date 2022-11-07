<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PaaLL-mzUyc?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Nomi Freeman gives a powerful interview on near death experiences (NDE). She shares stories from people who have had near death experiences (NDE). Rebbetzin Nomi also speaks about the after death communications she received from her father who passed away. She emphasizes that in the after world, good deeds, forgiveness and Torah knowledge are the currency and those are the things that matter most to Hashem. We have an opportunity now, in this life, to amass our “riches” and to do teshuva for the things we have done wrong. This is a very powerful and meaningful in-depth interview that has the potential to be lifechanging!