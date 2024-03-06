<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mNLNi5ho7gg?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Raizel Rosenfeld is the rebbetzin of Chabad of Portugal, located in Lisbon. She talks about accepting ourselves just as we are, imperfections and all. Accepting ourselves makes it easier to accept others. No one is perfect; only Hashem is perfect. You just need to try your best, and if you fail, just pick yourself up again. Hashem wants us to use the talents that He gave to us. We need to focus on cultivating and refining our own talents, and not worry about keeping up with what others are doing. Rebbetzin Raizel also offers some concrete tips on preparing for Pesach without going crazy. Remember: dust is not chametz and our children are not the korban.

