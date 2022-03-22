<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pPfnuD_Cd_E?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

An incredible interview with Rebbetzin Rivka Malka Perlman! If you have ever thought about making true transformation in your life, this podcast will get you started in the right direction. After a near-death experience during the birth of her youngest child, Rebbetzin Rivka Malka came to realize her true mission in life. To date, she has helped hundreds of women change who they are by changing what they do. She taught them how to nurture their innate strengths and guide them toward healing and self-love. You do not want to miss this episode! If you have any questions or comments about the podcast, or if you would like to sponsor a future episode, please email me at atrebbetzins@gmail.com.