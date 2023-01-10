<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WHM-L3jxrxw?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rivka Malka Perlman is a Transformation Life Coach. Her path was born through her own personal transformation that came as a result of a time in her life when she literally needed to decompose and become someone new. The pain that she experienced in her own life eventually led to her receiving the gifts that she always wanted, but fell short of. Those were the gifts of emunah, self love, boundaries, deep meaningful healthy friendships, forgiveness, an understanding of femininity, and a wellspring of joy. It’s these gifts that Rivka Malka shares and teaches in her work with hundreds of women all over the world.

In this powerful and truly engaging interview, Rivka Malka talks to us about living our life mission. She also speaks to us about getting support from other women who can really “see” us for who we are, and who can reflect back to us our good qualities; women who have compassion for us. When we are able to get the support we need from other women, and also, when we are able to fill void in ourselves, we are able to be better wives to our husbands and mothers to our children. A woman’s job is to be happy–when she is happy, that happiness spills over to her family and others around her, thereby uplifting everyone.

Advertisement







Rivka Malka also tells us that balance is done over time. We can’t juggle all the balls in one day. We need to be in the flow of what Hashem sends to us.

Rivka Malka also talks to us about her Fun and Done Advanced Coaching and Business Training Program which helps coaches, teachers, and small business owners use the skills and knowledge that they already have, and market their skills to potential clients. This program will help people create their own website with personalized branding and logo. It also will give them the support that they need to get more clients.

To sign up for the Fun and Done Business Course, please visit:

https://rivkamalka.com/advanced-coach…

To sign up for Transformation Life Coaching School, please visit:

https://rivkamalka.com/

For more info, contact atrebbetzins@gmail.com