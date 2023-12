Rebbetzin Sara Blau’s book, Close To You–Daily Spiritual Meditations Inspired by the Tanya, guides us in connecting to Hashem in a very real way. We have control over our thoughts, and our thoughts lead to our feelings. By THINKING deeply, or meditating, on the holy messages given to us in the Tanya, we can learn to FEEL genuine love for Hashem. The book is available on the following website: https://www.meaningfullife.com/closet…

