Rebbetzin Sara Oppenheim, along with her husband, Rabbi Chanoch Oppenheim, run the Charlotte Torah Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rebbetzin Sara deeply explores both the story of Passover, and its meaning and relevance in our lives today. She shares with us KEY elements that will help us in living our best life. She challenges us to recognize the we are not in control over most things in our life; G-d is ultimately in control. Once we recognize that, we can have a relationship with G-d and let Him into every area of our lives–then we will see how bright we will shine!

Passover is not a commemoration of past events. Every year, on this holiday, we can tap into the energy from the original Passover, in order to free ourselves from our own personal Mitzrayim. When we have faith in Hashem (G-d), and trust in Him, we can attain personal freedom, and live a life of inner peace.

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com