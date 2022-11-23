<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IEE5kx9Kudk?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Shula Bryski, the rebbetzin of Chabad of Thousand Oaks in California teaches us to be truly present in the moment. Being present in the moment and appreciating what we have and what is all around us leads us to develop an attitude of gratitude. Having an attitude of gratitude is what brings us happiness. She also tells us that Hashem is with us at ALL times, and we need to be grateful for everything–the revealed good, and also those challenging situations that don’t feel so good. This is because everything is from Hashem. Happiness is an inside job!