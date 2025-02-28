<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bx8Vb_OBQ90?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Every Hebrew month has its own unique and powerful energy. Those challenges and issues that seem insurmountable to us at one point of the year “seem” to resolve themselves quickly and easily at other times of the year. It’s not just a coincidence. There is a reason and a season for everything:)

In this deep conversation with Devorah Bloom Kur, we learn about the hidden meaning and energy of the Hebrew month of Adar. Specifically, the month of Adar offers profound opportunities for personal growth and spiritual connection to Hashem (G-d), through INCREASED joy, happiness, and laughter. Devorah speaks about how our thoughts play a tremendous role in our happiness, mindset, and outlook on life. She explains to us that what we think about comes about. Devorah speaks a lot about self-compassion, using our challenges as stepping stones to personal growth, rising above our limitations, and using our own unique strengths to help us overcome our current predicaments.

Each Hebrew month has its own Hebrew letter, organ that it represents, sense, and astrological sign.

Specific to Adar:

Hebrew Letter: Koof

Organ: Spleen

Sense: Laughter

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Devorah speaks about the Jewish holiday of Purim, and how Queen Ester (Esther) saved the Jewish people by stepping into her royalty. She started off as scared, insecure and unsure of herself, but then rose into her power and dignity as a queen. Her actions created a miracle and revealed the hidden. Through Ester coming into her own power, the Jews were saved. It’s because of Ester’s heroism that we call the scroll that we read, Megilat Ester, which means “reveal the hidden.” We can all come into our own personal power, just like queen Ester. If we all did that, imagine all the good and all the miracles that could occur!

Devorah Bloom Kur is a professional Logotherapist, SEP–Somatic Experiencing Practitioner (trauma therapy), IFS level 3 practitioner, reflexologist, and bereavement counselor. She is passionate about supporting people through their illnesses, challenges, grief, and losses in life. Devorah has a practice in Raanana, Israel, and sees online clients internationally as well. She combines her expertise to empower people to achieve wellbeing of their mind, body, and soul. Her strength is helping people find meaning in their lives by asking, “What now?” which is meaning focused, instead of “Why me?” Devorah is the author of “Man’s Search for Healing–A Logotherapy approach to healing through meaning,” which explores the mind-body connection, the difference between being healed and being cured, how she overcame her own broken neck, forgiveness, post traumatic growth, and more.

Devorah’s information is below:

Amazon link to my book, ‘Man’s Search for Healing’: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BJQ6WNG5

Website – www.dkwellness.co.il

Email – [email protected]

Facebook page – / dkwellbeing

Youtube Channel – / @devorahkur-dkwellness-3050

LinkedIn – / devorah-kur-b692a725

Contact: [email protected]

