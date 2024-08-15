Gitty Stolik is an educator who helps challenged children. She is also the author of two books, “It’s Okay to Laugh, Seriously” and “New Joy, Response to a Changing World.”

Gitty differentiates between joy and happiness. She emphasizes that joy is a G-dly attribute; it’s the natural state of the soul. Joy is internally generated and has no ego. Happiness, goes up and down (it’s not steady). Happiness is dependent on our situation; it depends on our circumstances and is self-centered.

Gitty speaks about how to create sustainable joy in our lives. Perspective and reframing are key, as is laughter. Laughter connects us on a G-dly level.

To be in touch with Gitty, or to participate in her classes, please email me at [email protected]

Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

