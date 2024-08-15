<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BZrYbzEv7Rg?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Gitty Stolik is an educator who helps challenged children. She is also the author of two books, “It’s Okay to Laugh, Seriously” and “New Joy, Response to a Changing World.”

Gitty differentiates between joy and happiness. She emphasizes that joy is a G-dly attribute; it’s the natural state of the soul. Joy is internally generated and has no ego. Happiness, goes up and down (it’s not steady). Happiness is dependent on our situation; it depends on our circumstances and is self-centered.

Gitty speaks about how to create sustainable joy in our lives. Perspective and reframing are key, as is laughter. Laughter connects us on a G-dly level.

To be in touch with Gitty, or to participate in her classes, please email me at [email protected]

