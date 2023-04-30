<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZQsRv59kDVw?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Yael Kaisman explains to us how to achieve our true greatness; it’s based on internal success, not external success. Hashem gives us “gifts” in life. Those “gifts” include our talents, abilities, skills, and financial circumstances, as well as our situation in life (both good and seemingly bad.) The way we use those “gifts” to develop our internal strength and to refine our personality traits and characteristics is what defines our true success. People praise us and applaud us for achieving external success, but no one but ourselves and Hashem sees our internal success. At the end of our life, we will ultimately be judged by our internal success and all the hard work and effort we put into developing who we are as people. Hashem is in control of everything. We have no control over our external success, but we do have control over our internal success, and internal success is forever!

