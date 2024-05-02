<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a5guj_wsND4?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Sarah Barash is the co-founder of the Chabad Jewish Center of Jupiter, Florida. She talks about getting in touch with your inner essence; your divine soul. When we say Modah Ani in the morning, we start off the day by getting in touch with our soul and thanking Hashem for returning our soul to us. Hashem has infinite compassion for us as He wakes us up in the morning. It is part of our mission in life to expand our soul and spread that compassion to others. When we connect to Hashem through prayer and mitzvot, we shed light on the darkness and reveal Hashem’s essence, thereby fulfilling our soul mission. That is deep!!!

Contact: [email protected]