Our very special guest, Robin Meyerson, who does planning and life coaching for Rabbi Nivin’s Chaburas, gives us strategies for finding our own special purpose in life. She also discusses creating the right mindset to find happiness in this world and the next world. Robin’s book, Middos Miracles, which talks about miracles experienced every day by regular people like you and me, is available on her website, https://www.robinmeyerson.org/

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com