Photo Credit: Pixabay

In this exciting show, Orly Benny Davis speaks with Uzi Dayan, a member of knesset and the former commanding officer of Binyamin Netanyahu! Uzi Dayan served as head of Central Command, Deputy Chief of Staff, and headed the Israeli National Security Council (2003–2005). He was a member and later head of an elite commando unit that reportedly made eight to ten attempts to assassinate Yasser Arafat. What does he think of Bibi, and does he think Bibi will be able to form a new government?

Also, Orly speaks to Oren Raccha in Italy, as he gives her a report of the corona situation there on the ground, as well as his thoughts if Italian Jews will now make aliyah and move to Israel.