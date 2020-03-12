Photo Credit: pixabay

Where is G-d in the day to day happenings of my life? To what extent do my choices really make a difference in the outcome of G-d’s divine plan? The Purim story happened many years ago, yet its relevance rings strong today. G-d’s name is absent from the Megillah, yet His presence is directing all aspects of the story and it’s outcomes. Thus G-d is hidden within the natural realms of our life, and yet He is palpably there. What do we need to do to sense G-d’s reality in our life?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel and learn how to see G-d in the hidden and in all aspects of our lives.

